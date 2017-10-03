Google launches latest Android Wear beta for LG Watch Sport

Google has begun rolling out the latest version of the Android Wear beta, which is only available for the LG Watch Sport. The latest version of the beta isn't for a whole new version of Android Wear, but rather an update of the API level to API 26.

The two main features to arrive with the new update include being able to access notification channels and putting increased restrictions on background limits.

With the introduction of notification channels, Android Wear users will be able to do more than just mute all notifications for various apps. You will be able to pick and choose which notifications to receive from an app, just as you can on an Android smartphone. Any notifications sent to the watch via the connected phone can be adjusted in the phone's notification settings.

Google has also put increased restrictions on background limits and has told developers to assume that app services can no longer run in the background without giving the user a notification. Background location updates will now also be less frequent, all in an effort to save battery life.

Google says this beta should be the only one before the general rollout of the update, so hopefully it won't be long until everyone can benefit from the new features. LG Watch Sport owners can head to this page to sign up to the beta now.