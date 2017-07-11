Louis Vuitton joins the smartwatch revolution with the Android Wear Tambour Horizon

While some will tell you that smartwatches aren't making a huge impact on the world, that hasn't stopped new fashion brands joining the connected party.

Louis Vuitton has announced its own Android Wear smartwatch called the Tambour Horizon, which will come in a number of different styles - Black, Graphite and Monogram - with a selection of strap styles - which can be easily changed.

The Tambour Horizon picks up on some of the details of LV's existing watch portfolio, adopting the travel theme and offering a range of travel apps to support your international jet setting lifestyle.

The Tambour Horizon itself is a 42mm case that's 12.55mm thick and made from stainless steel. The back of the case is sapphire crystal glass carrying the Louis Vuitton logo and paired with a front display with sapphire glass too.

The exact size of the AMOLED display isn't revealed, but the 390 x 390-pixel resolution is.

The watch is water resistant to 30 metres and the battery is said to last for 22 hours.

The watch runs on Android Wear 2.0, connecting to your smartphone via Bluetooth and external networks via Wi-Fi. It will offer you all the features of Android Wear, so you'll be able to access loads of apps, get all your notifications and customise your watch faces.

The Tambour Horizon will work with both Android phones and the Apple iPhone.

The Louis Vuitton Tambour Horizon will cost you from £2140.