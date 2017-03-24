  1. Home
  Smartwatches
  Smartwatch news

Hugo Boss, Tommy Hilfiger reveal new Android Wear 2.0 watches

Six months ago it seemed like we shouldn't expect  new Android Wear hardware, but now, there are several companies announcing watches, with the latest being fashion brands Hugo Boss and Tommy Hilfiger.

While at Baselworld 2017, they introduced two Android Wear 2.0 watches. The Hugo Boss watch, called the Touch, looks like a classic, formal watch with a leather band option. Wareable said it lacks a heart-rate sensor but will come with NFC. It should cost $395 (about £315) when it launches in August. As for Tommy Hilfiger's watch, it's called TH24/7You. Seriously. And because it's Hilfiger, it looks easygoing.

It has an informal metal link bracelet and very on-brand, patriotic watch faces. Unfortunately, it doesn't have a heart-rate monitor or even NFC, and it still manages to cost $299 (about £250). Specs for these watches are scant right now. We don't know how big they are or what kind of features they're offering up. We also don't know which markets they're headed for, but we'll let you know when we learn more.

Check out all the other connected watches announced at this year's Baselworld here.

