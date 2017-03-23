Diesel enters smartwatch market with a bang, with Diesel On oversized Android Wear 2.0 device

Diesel is finally entering the smartwatch field. The fashion label has dabbled in hybrid, connected watches and trackers in recent times but will now release its own Android Wear 2.0 smartwatch in collaboration with the Fossil Group.

Its first watch will be the Diesel On, a touchscreen device with a round AMOLED display and Qualcomm Snapdragon Wear 2100 processor running the show.

As it uses Android Wear 2.0, it will be compatible with iOS and Android smartphones, via Bluetooth, and the entire Google experience will be accessible from the watch.

That means it will support the many apps available on the Google Play Store, work with Google Assistant, offer the entire Google Fit tracking system and can be customised to your own personal tastes. It can also play music on the device itself, through the phone connection or Wi-Fi.

Where the Diesel On differs from rival smartwatches, however, is in its design. It has a distinct Diesel look and you can customise the strap with multiple options, including leather, silicone, denim and canvas alternatives.

Custom watch faces will also be available to you.

All styles will be "outsized" and available from the holiday season. Prices will start at $325 (around £260 in today's exchange rate).