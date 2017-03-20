Luxury Swiss watch brand Gc enters Android Wear 2.0 market with Gc Connect

With the watch trade show Baselworld taking place in Switzerland this week, we fully expect many luxury timepiece brands to announce new smart devices; some for the first time.

Swiss luxury watch manufacturer Gc is among those, with an announcement that it will be offering Android Wear 2.0 smartwatches this year.

Powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon Wear 2100 processing platform, the Gc Connect watches will be available in models for men and women. They have round displays and each are based on the company's Gc Structura analogue watch designs.

The watches have a 318L stainless steel case with brushed and polished steel and rose gold or bronze. The men's watch design also has a black ceramic top ring around the circular display.

There will be five different styles for men, with rose gold, polished steel, black silicone strap, crocodile leather patterned strap and bronze case, or a steel version with a grey embossed silicone strap.

The women's model also comes with rose gold, steel and white silicone strap or rose gold and a polished bracelet.

They all have "mineral glass" and are, naturally, touchscreen.

There will be custom Gc watch faces and complications, with the possibility to mix and match design and app data. And as they are Android Wear 2.0 enabled, the Gc Connect line will work with Android and iOS smartphones.

Price and release date are yet to be revealed.