Montblanc takes on Tag with new Android Wear 2.0 smartwatch

The Montblanc Summit is the latest Android Wear 2.0 smartwatch to launch, but it's not just your average wrist-worn gadget.

It's made from luxury materials, like stainless steel and titanium, with a curved sapphire crystal display. It's meant for fashion-minded people, though it's also got the hardware to keep techies pleased. It features a Qualcomm Snapdragon Wear 2100 chip, 1.39-inch, 400 x 400, AMOLED display (with no flat-tyre), and is 12.5mm thick. Keep in mind the new Tag Heuer Connected Modular 45 is 13.75mm thick.

Unfortunately, the Montblanc Summit lacks serious waterproofing, GPS, and NFC connectivity. That means you can't use it with Android Pay, nor can you really make this a sport watch for your runs or swims, etc. The message here is that it is meant to look good while serving up Android Wear 2.0 goodness. If that interests you, the stainless steel models start at $890 (€950) and come with a standard leather strap.

You can also get a rubber or navy band, and there are titanium models that start at $980. Other features include 512MB of RAM, 4GB of on-board storage, 300mAh battery, heart-rate sensor, barometer, ambient light sensor, Bluetooth, and Wi-Fi connectivity. 

It also does offer IP68 resistance, which means it's only splash-proof.

