MyKronoz ZeTime hybrid smartwatch combines analogue hands with digital watch face

Swiss smartwatch maker MyKronoz will use Mobile World Congress to unveil the world's first hybrid smartwatch. The ZeTime will sport a digital TFT display to show digital watch faces, smartphone notifications and health data, but will have mechanical hands instead of digital ones.

It's the first time this design method has been carried out, and MyKronoz says it's thanks to a "groundbreaking" new technology which has allowed them to cut a hole in the middle of the digital screen.

The ZeTime doesn't run on Android Wear, but instead uses its own proprietary operating system that lets it play nice with both iOS and Android devices. The user interface has been designed completely in-house.

It features a 3-axis accelerometer and a heart-rate sensor to measure activity and sleep, and is waterproof up to 30 metres. A range of interchangeable straps and digital faces - minus the hands - provide some personalisation options and the built-in rechargeable battery will power the mechanical hands for up to 30 days.

MyKronoz also says the hands will automatically adjust to different time zones if you travel to other countries. Everything is housed within a 44mm stainless steel case and control comes via either the 240 x 240 1.22in digital face or physical side-mounted crown.

Boris Brault, CEO and founder of MyKronoz said: "ZeTime is the perfect hybrid smartwatch. It combines the best of both worlds: watch hands of an elegant traditional timepiece with a full color touchscreen that instantly shows incoming calls, smartphone notifications, real-time fitness activity, upcoming calendar events, daily reminders and much more, right from your wrist.”

The MyKronoz ZeTime will be available from September for $199.90.