Swarovski to launch its own Android Wear smartwatch in 2017

Jewellery brand Swarovski will announce its own Android Wear smartwatch during BaselWorld in March. And it will have Qualcomm's Snapdragon chipset inside, as revealed by the chip manufacturer at CES 2017.

Swarovski has long been associated with tech, with different companies adorning special edition versions of their phones and, even, other smartwatches with the firm's trademark crystals. This is the first time that Swarovski is going it alone, however.

Other fashion labels have already started to move into the smartwatch sector, with Fossil, Diesel and Armani just a few. Swarovski will no doubt command a high price for its own device, we're sure.

BaselWorld in Switzerland is the world's biggest trade show for watch manufacturers to show their wares. It seems an ideal venue for the announcement.

Qualcomm didn't show an image of the watch, so not much is really known about it at present. But if it looks anything like the Swarovski crystal adorned version of the Huawei Watch from 2016 we know a few people that can't wait to get their hands on one.

