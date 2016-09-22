  1. Home
CoWatch smartwatch is the Amazon Echo for your wrist

1/5 CoWatch
  • First Alexa-enabled smartwatch
  • Costs from $279
  • Compatible with iOS and Android

We're only just about to get Amazon Echo and Amazon Echo Dot in the UK for the first time, with the Echo coming on 28 September and the smaller Dot arriving a month later, but US customers have had access to Alexa-enabled devices for more than a year.

That's why there are already plenty of third-party hardware that can also use Amazon's voice assistant to tell the weather, browse for information and generally be a robotic chum.

The latest is the CoWatch, a smartwatch entirely designed around the Alexa experience. It is now available in the States through Amazon.com from $279 (£215) and is compatible with iOS and Android.

The watch has a dual-core 1.2GHz processor, 1GB of RAM, 8GB of built-in storage and a Super AMOLED round display, with a resolution of 400 x 400.

The body is stainless steel and zirconia, and there's a heart rate sensor on the rear. It is water resistant and the company claims the battery can last up to 32 hours.

It uses the Cronologics operating system, so don't expect many third-party apps at this time, but it does have its own swathe of software, including calendar access, weather, step counter, heart rate and plenty of the usual candidates.

It will also be IFFFT compatible through an upcoming over-the-air update, so will be able to interact with smarthome devices.

But it's the Alexa integration that should impress most. Alexa is able to understand millions of words and phrases, spoken in general English, in order to check for information across a vast number of subjects: sports scores, traffic status, you can even order a pizza through it.

Two colours are available: silver and black.

