  1. Home
    2. >
  2. Smartwatches
    3. >
  3. Smartwatch news

This is the Gear S2's upcoming software refresh

|
Samsung This is the Gear S2's upcoming software refresh
Best Christmas: Gift ideas, decorations, jumpers and more
Best Christmas: Gift ideas, decorations, jumpers and more

- Samsung is expected to release a software update for the Gear S2

- New software includes the ability to install apps without using your phone

- Revamped clock and weather apps included

According to a recent leak, Samsung is preparing a fresh software update for the Gear S2 smart watch. A collection of images were posted by SamMobile and show a number of welcome new features and user interface changes. 

Undoubtedly the biggest update to the watch software is the ability to install recommended apps right from the watch itself. The current software requires you to use the paired smartphone if you want to download any of the recommended applications. From the language of the original post, it seems as though this feature might only apply to the recommended apps that show up in the "get more apps" screen on the watch itself. 

As well as changes to the downloading capabilities of the Gear S2, Samsung is seemingly playing with a couple of design tweaks in the world clock app and the weather app. 

The clock face in the world clock app turns dark at night time and light during the day. As well as that, tapping on the time in a particular location will give you sunrise and sunset information for that time zone as well as the time. As for the weather app, that's being updated with a new UV index. 

SamMobilethis is the gear s2 s upcoming software refresh image 2

Like Android Wear, it looks as though Samsung's next Tizen update for Gear S2 will also include the ability to set your own photo as a watch face, and choose from up to 10 different photos. 

Apart from the design changes, Sammy is also expected to enhance S Voice's capabilities, including the ability to start a timer with a voice command. It's claimed that we'll also see a new separate contacts app, as well as phone and messages applications. 

No specific information has been given on when the watch OS will be updated, but it's likely to be a minor side-mention during the Galaxy Note 7 event on August 2.

Read: Samsung Gear S3 Classic review: Android Wear, beware, this is the smartwatch to beat

PopularIn Smartwatches
Apple Watch Series 3 review: Still a great smartwatch for the price
Casio Pro Trek WSD-F30 initial review: Wear OS for the great outdoors
Casio Pro Trek WSD-F30 rugged Wear OS smartwatch release date revealed
Apple's ECG feature coming soon to Apple Watch Series 4 via software update
Withings Steel HR Sport review: Analogue and digital collide
Apple Watch Series 5: What we want and expect to see
Comments