This is the Gear S2's upcoming software refresh

According to a recent leak, Samsung is preparing a fresh software update for the Gear S2 smart watch. A collection of images were posted by SamMobile and show a number of welcome new features and user interface changes.

Undoubtedly the biggest update to the watch software is the ability to install recommended apps right from the watch itself. The current software requires you to use the paired smartphone if you want to download any of the recommended applications. From the language of the original post, it seems as though this feature might only apply to the recommended apps that show up in the "get more apps" screen on the watch itself.

As well as changes to the downloading capabilities of the Gear S2, Samsung is seemingly playing with a couple of design tweaks in the world clock app and the weather app.

The clock face in the world clock app turns dark at night time and light during the day. As well as that, tapping on the time in a particular location will give you sunrise and sunset information for that time zone as well as the time. As for the weather app, that's being updated with a new UV index.

Like Android Wear, it looks as though Samsung's next Tizen update for Gear S2 will also include the ability to set your own photo as a watch face, and choose from up to 10 different photos.

Apart from the design changes, Sammy is also expected to enhance S Voice's capabilities, including the ability to start a timer with a voice command. It's claimed that we'll also see a new separate contacts app, as well as phone and messages applications.

No specific information has been given on when the watch OS will be updated, but it's likely to be a minor side-mention during the Galaxy Note 7 event on August 2.

