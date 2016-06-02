Pebble Core will support Amazon Alexa: Shopping, Prime Music access and more

After announcing its near SIM-enabled wearable last week, Pebble has confirmed that the Pebble Core will be compatible with Amazon Alexa, the retailer's voice controlled services.

It will be the first time that a fully independent, third-party mobile device will have Alexa integration.

The Pebble Core isn't due until 2017, but you can snag one for $79 (£55) on Kickstarter as an early backer. It'll cost $99 when it launches globally next year. It did start at $69, but those early bird specials have all been snapped up.

The device clips onto clothing and can be used without a mobile phone thanks to 3G network connectivity. It also has built-in GPS so you can wear it on a run and see your route afterwards.

It also streams Spotify tracks, but thanks to Alexa support will also be able to stream through Amazon Prime Music. You can even use it to shop on Amazon, get the latest news headlines or weather reports read out, review your Pebble Health summary and control smarthome devices, all through voice commands.

The Kickstarter project has so far raised almost $10 million for the Pebble Core, Pebble 2 and Pebble Time 2 since it was launched last week. Pebble was only looking to meet a goal of $1 million.

