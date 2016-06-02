Pebble 2016 line-up: Pebble Core, Pebble 2 and Pebble Time 2 explained

Pebble has announced a trio of new products that enhance the company's standing in the smartwatch and wearables sector.

The first couple are replacement devices for its Pebble and Pebble Time watches. Cunningly titled Pebble 2 and Pebble Time 2, they each update the respective devices.

The Pebble 2 is similarly styled to the original Pebble and has a black and white E-Paper screen as before. It has a 168 x 144 screen resolution, is high contrast and covered in Corning Gorilla Glass 3 to keep it scratch free.

An ARM Cortex M4 processor runs the show and battery life is claimed to last up to seven days between charging. It is waterproof up to 30 metres.

The most impressive new feature is a built-in optical heart rate monitor so the watch can double as a fitness tracker more capably.

Also coming with a heart rate monitor is the Pebble Time 2. It also looks similar to the previous generation device it replaces, although you will also be able to get it in a gold finish.

The 64-colour E-Paper screen has a 228 x 200 resolution and is also covered in Gorilla Glass 3. The casing in this watch is made of marine grade stainless steel.

Battery life is claimed to last up to 10 days and it too is waterproof to a depth of 30 metres.

As with previous Pebble products, you can snag a Pebble 2 or Pebble Time 2 through Kickstarter initially, with starting prices on the crowd-funding site starting at $99 (£67) and $169 (£115) respectively. Full retail price is estimated at $129 and $199 respectively.

The Pebble 2 will start to ship in September, while the Pebble Time 2 will ship from November. Both devices will be available on Pebble.com and from other retailers from early 2017.

The Pebble Core is a departure for the company in that it's not a watch at all. Instead it is a wearable device you clip onto clothing or even pop into a pocket.

The Core can still be hooked up to your iPhone or Android phone, but also has a Micro SIM card slot, so can work independently.

It has built-in GPS, so can track running pace and distances without needing to take a phone with you running, for example. It also syncs with Runkeeper, Strava, MapMyRun, Google Fit and Under Armour Record so you can make sense of the data gathered.

It can stream music through Spotify if you have a premium account and a headphone socket means you can have your headset connected directly. There is also the option to capture voice notes using the Core's built-in microphone.

It has also been announced that it will feature Amazon Alexa integration. That means you can use voice commands to access Amazon Prime Music tracks, shop on Amazon's online store, even have it read out news headlines and weather reports - all without needing to connect it to a phone.

If you do connect it wirelessly to your handset, you can also use it to activate Pebble apps, such as ordering an Uber. An SOS button can be set to automatically send an emergency notification to friends and family.

The battery lasts up to nine hours and features wireless charging through a Qi charger or the included cable. There is 4GB of internal storage and Bluetooth and wi-fi connectivity is on board.

The Pebble Core comes in two colours - white or black - and starts at $69 on Kickstarter. The estimated full retail price is $99. It will ship from January 2017.

