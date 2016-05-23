Pebble is announcing something today - what could it be?

Pebble has something up its sleeve, apparently.

That's what the company wants us to think after it sent email invitations to the media with a GIF of the word "OMG" spelt out in LED lights on a circuit board of some sort. The caption with the invitation proclaimed: "We have something up our sleeve!" To complement the invite, the watch-maker has a countdown on its homepage with this tease: "Wait for it… you’re in for a treat".

But that's not all. Pebble also tweeted a picture of a Pebble with a timer on the watch's black-and-white display. The actual tweet reads: "Everything's better with friends." So, Pebble definitely has something up its sleeve, which will be a treat for us all, and it could be something to use with friends or a companion device or accessory. Oh, and everything will be revealed today, Tuesday 24 May at 10 am EST, 3pm BST.

The clock on Pebble's website is counting down to the announcement. Some reports have speculated it could be a new Pebble Time, because the original model released over a year ago on 14 May. However, other reports have wondered whether the company simply plans to announce a sale promotion, such as a buy one, get one free offer.

We're thinking new hardware is on the way, but who knows. Sound off in the comments below with what you think it might be. You can also go to Pebble's website to sign up and receive a notice the moment things are announced.