MyKronoz Swiss-designed smartwatch collection, in pictures

MyKronoz, the Swiss smartwatch specialist whose kit is of course designed in Switzerland, has been at MWC 2016 with its many watches. By many we really mean a bunch.

MyKronoz may have come seemingly out of nowhere but the start-up has done so with plenty of kit. Maybe the name isn't household just yet but the amount of products being created are enough to fill a house. The idea being that there's a specific smartwatch style for everyone.

In total the MyKronoz range spans a whopping 19 watches, either out now or coming soon. From the simple activity trackers like ZeCircle to the more complex complete solutions, including SIM - like ZePhone, there should be something for everyone. There are even analogue looking options that will allow wearers to enjoy the Swiss design style but while still tracking activity thanks to the smart build under the surface.

Despite being Swiss designed the MyKronoz range is also created to be affordable. The smart wearables start at £35 and top out at £150. That even includes some with OLED displays, heart rate monitors and SIM enabled connections.

