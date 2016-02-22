Haier Watch: Full Android 6.0 Marshmallow on your wrist

Haier has shown off its new flagship smartwatch that comes packing full Android OS, dubbed simply, Watch.

The Haier Watch, shown off at MWC 2016, is due for release in April priced at €200. Its aim is to offer a high quality build and full Android OS in order to free the user, while keeping stylish. According to the representative on the Haier stand it will come packing Android 6.0 Marshmallow OS when it arrives in April.

The Haier Watch joins the company's other watches designed for children and the elderly.

The Watch features multiple watch faces to choose from – limited to just handful in this early display model at MWC. The Watch also uses Bluetooth 4.0, but not Wi-Fi or NFC, and has 8GB storage for use as an MP3 player, without connected phone.

Built with a 316L stainless steel 42mm casing, the Watch is of a high quality and features a round 1.4-inch display with excellent 400 x 400 resolution. Note the lack of black bar along the bottom too. It will come in gold, silver and black with varying watch strap options to suit the look.

As mentioned the Watch has an MP3 player but also features an integrated speaker so it can be used to play music even without Bluetooth headphones connected. It also features a microphone meaning calls can be made and taken via the watch without needing to remove the connected phone from your pocket or bag.

Heart rate tracking is built into the Watch as well as activity tracking with automatic recognition of exercise types and registering of calories burned.

The Haier Watch is IP56 water resistant and features a "find my phone" option.

Expect to see final UK pricing and specific release date nearer to its expected arrival in April when it should be around the €200 mark.

READ: Android at MWC: There are 87 pin badges, and here's what they look like