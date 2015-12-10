  1. Home
    2. >
  2. Smartwatches
    3. >
  3. Smartwatch news

Pebble Classic and Steel owners also get timeline and unlimited apps

|
Pebble Pebble Classic and Steel owners also get timeline and unlimited apps
The best Apple HomeKit tips and tricks
The best Apple HomeKit tips and tricks

- Firmware available to Android beta testers

- More widely released later in December

- Brings Classic and Steel up to date

Pebble is bringing its new firmware and timeline feature to the older smartwatches in its line-up. Pebble Time, Time Steel and Time Round users have been enjoying Pebble Firmware 3.0, with the handy way to see notifications, events and calender entries quickly and easily, from the off. But now it is coming to Pebble Classic and Pebble Steel too.

Android smartphone users can even sign up to be a beta tester of the new operating system, prior to its full consumer release later this month.

Testers can request to join the testing group on a dedicated Google+ page. If successful, a beta version of the Pebble Time Android app v3.8.0 will be available to them. This will install the new firmware to their Pebble Classic or Pebble Steel.

Alternatively, you could just wait a couple of extra weeks. Apple iPhone users will have to anyway.

READ: Pebble Time Steel review: Steel-ing the smartwatch limelight?

As well as the timeline feature, which gives users a way to access the "past, present and future" notifications and reports, the new firmware opens up how many apps you can install on a device. Effectively Pebble Classic and Pebble Steel owners will be able to do everything those with the later devices can do, just in mono rather than colour.

PopularIn Smartwatches
Apple Watch Series 3 review: Still a great smartwatch for the price
Casio Pro Trek WSD-F30 initial review: Wear OS for the great outdoors
Casio Pro Trek WSD-F30 rugged Wear OS smartwatch release date revealed
Apple's ECG feature coming soon to Apple Watch Series 4 via software update
Withings Steel HR Sport review: Analogue and digital collide
Apple Watch Series 5: What we want and expect to see
Comments