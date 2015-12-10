Pebble Classic and Steel owners also get timeline and unlimited apps

Pebble is bringing its new firmware and timeline feature to the older smartwatches in its line-up. Pebble Time, Time Steel and Time Round users have been enjoying Pebble Firmware 3.0, with the handy way to see notifications, events and calender entries quickly and easily, from the off. But now it is coming to Pebble Classic and Pebble Steel too.

Android smartphone users can even sign up to be a beta tester of the new operating system, prior to its full consumer release later this month.

Testers can request to join the testing group on a dedicated Google+ page. If successful, a beta version of the Pebble Time Android app v3.8.0 will be available to them. This will install the new firmware to their Pebble Classic or Pebble Steel.

Alternatively, you could just wait a couple of extra weeks. Apple iPhone users will have to anyway.

As well as the timeline feature, which gives users a way to access the "past, present and future" notifications and reports, the new firmware opens up how many apps you can install on a device. Effectively Pebble Classic and Pebble Steel owners will be able to do everything those with the later devices can do, just in mono rather than colour.