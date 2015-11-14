Here’s what the new Android Wear wrist gestures can do

The new 1.4 update to Android Wear brings new ways to control your watch.

More specifically, it adds a set of wrist gestures, among other things. The idea is that - beyond swiping on the touchscreen - you will be able to flick your wrist around to navigate on your watch. Wrist gestures are turned on by default on most watches, but to make sure they're enabled on your device, wake your watch face, then swipe left, and scroll down and touch 'Settings'.

From there, touch 'Wrist Gestures'. You will then be able to test and practice wrist gestures by touching 'Gestures tutorial'. Keep in mind that Google says wrist gestures will slightly decrease battery life. Also, your watch apparently responds to the direction and quickness of your wrist's motion, rather than the range of the motion, according to Google.

Got it? Good.

See your first card: If your watch is dim, touch the screen or tilt the face towards you to wake it up. Then, quickly flick your wrist away from you then slowly turn it back towards you to bring the card up.

Scroll to the next card: Quickly flick wrist away from you, then slowly turn back towards you.

Scroll back a card: Slowly turn your wrist away from you then quickly flick it back towards you.

Open the apps menu: When on the main watch face screen, hold your arm in front of you and quickly push down, and bring it back normally to the original position.

Pull down settings from the watch face: When on the main watch face screen, slowly turn wrist away from you then quickly flick back towards you.

Return to the watch face: Hold your arm in front of you and shake or jiggle your wrist out and in quickly a couple of times.

Remeber, these gestures are only available with watches running Android Wear 1.4 and above. Google hasn't yet announced the rollout schedule for 1.4, but we know it applies to the LG Watch Urbane 2.

You can learn how to check your watch’s software version from here.