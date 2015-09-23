This beauty is the Pebble Time Round smartwatch: Here's what it can do

Not content with releasing two new smartwatches this year, both of which breaking records on Kickstarter when they were announced, Pebble has unveiled another addition to the family. But this time it is aimed at a slightly different market.

The Pebble Time Round is the company's first device with a circular face and although it shares many of the same functions as its square stablemates, it is thinner and more conventional in design when it comes to watches.

Pebble also claims that it is the world's thinnest and lightest smartwatch, at least when it comes to the amount of stuff it can do. So what can the company's latest wearable do exactly?

The new smartwatch will be available in the US in early November from Pebble.com, Best Buy, Target and Amazon. It can also be reserved from today, costing $249 in the US.

It will also be coming to the UK and Europe in 2016, with the British price set at £229.

The watch has a round face and is just 7.5mm thin. It weighs just 28g.

There are two band sizes that will be available, 14mm and 20mm, and the watch unit will be available in three stainless steel finishes: black, silver and rose gold. The front display is glass.

A selection of leather and stainless steel bands will also be available, and the Round comes with a quick-release mechanism so bands can be changed easily.

Like the other watches in the Pebble Time family, the Round has a colour e-paper display with LED backlight. It also has three physical buttons on the right-hand side of the face that work as up, down and select buttons. A back button is the the left-hand side.

It is also charged through a USB cable that attaches to a USB charger or computer at one end and magnetically to the rear of the watch at the other. There is the ability to charge the device in just 15 minutes for a full day's use, although unlike the Pebble Time and Pebble Time Steel, a fully-charged battery in this case lasts two days rather than five or more.

That is most likely because of the superslim build of the device, so is something to consider. However, two days is still better than the vast majority of the rival devices out there.

Another difference to the other Pebble Time watches, the Round is only splashproof (IPX7) rather than fully waterproof.

Other specifications include a built-in microphone for voice notes and quick replies (especially through Android) and a vibrating motor to give a physical alert for notifications and alarms.

Like the other Pebble Time watches, the Pebble Time Round will come with the latest version of the Pebble operating system. That means it will be compatible with multiple apps and digital watchfaces from the off (although only those that suit the round face) and will come with the Timeline feature that has proven popular on the existing devices.

It can therefore show upcoming events in a calendar timeline, notifications, emails and the like, and also a timeline of activities and occurences that have already happened in the last few days, so you can check back for any important details.

The watch connects to the Pebble application on iPhone or Android, so is still one of few on the market that is compatible with both.

If you live in the US, you can reserve your Pebble Time Round at Pebble.com now. You'll have to wait a bit longer to place an order for UK shipping we're afraid, although Pocket-lint will inform you when orders are being accepted from further afield.