Pebble round smartwatch: Is it really happening and when?

Pebble is possibly getting ready to unveil a new wearable.

A new report has claimed the smartwatch maker is working on a new watch. It's round and coming soon. But that's not all: it's also metal. If this news is true, the upcoming watch will join Pebble's existing line-up that includes the Pebble Watch, Pebble Steel, Pebble Time, and Pebble Time Steel, all of which are rectangular in shape.

Here's everything we know about the round watch so far...

Pebble broke Kickstarter records in 2012 when it launched its first smartwatch, the original Pebble Watch. Then, a year later, Pebble announced its second-generation smartwatch, the Steel, which became the most successful Kickstarter project, smashing all records and reaping $1 million in just 30 minutes of starting.

The Pebble Watch had a scratch-prone polycarbonate design and a non-touch, black-and-white LCD display, while the Steel had a stainless steel design and the same e-ink-like display. The company's next two watches, called the Pebble Time and Pebble Time Steel, raised about $19.5 million more than the target.

And that's probably because of their drastic improvements.

Time has a colour e-paper display - unlike past Pebbles, which sported e-ink-like screens. Not only does the display offer colour but also a slightly wider screen that's readable in sunshine. Meanwhile, the Time Steel is the metal (stainless steel) version of the plasticky Time and is a bit thicker and heavier.

No. The company's existing line-up of smartwatches - the Pebble Watch, Pebble Steel, Pebble Time, and Pebble Time Steel - only includes watches with rectangular displays and cases.

Possibly. Ubergizmo has claimed, citing an anonymous source, that Pebble is working on a new watch that'll come in two different sizes. Both will have 0.9-inch screens and a metal finish.

If Pebble is making a round smartwatch, it might announce the new product on 23 September, according to Ubergizmo, which has claimed it’ll be unveiled that day either alongside or instead of new software.



Also, Pebble's website started to show a mysterious timer last week. It’s counting down to 6 pm BST/10am PST on 23 September. Some reports said the timer could be for a Pebble 3.0 announcement, but a round Pebble watch is reportedly happening and therefore could debut the same day.

Keep in mind Pebble's announcement coincides with Eric Migicovsky’s appearance at the TechCrunch Disrupt conference. There's doubts that the Pebble CEO would actually unveil the next Pebble smartwatch while on stage, but he might announce a Kickstarter campaign for it.

Or he could simply announce Pebble 3.0 is rolling out.

Pebble 3.0 is the next major software update for Pebble watches. It landed for Pebble Time in August.

Pebble said it would update Pebble and Pebble Steel to the latest version of the OS - including features like timeline and unlimited apps - later this year. The update also introduced a new notification experience and settings like the ability to change backlight and vibration intensity.

Tune into Pocket-lint's Pebble hub for more of the latest.