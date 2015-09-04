Runtastic Moment smartwatches show that fitness tracking and style can go hand-in-hand

Runtastic might be better known for smartphone and smartwatch applications but the Adidas-owned company has been putting its name to hardware too in recent times.

There are sports watches, heart rate monitors, even a weighing scale with the Runtastic logo on, but now it seems to be gunning for the more casual, activity tracking market with an analogue watch with fitness tracking abilities.

The Runtastic Moment family of smartwatches are, like Withings' Activité and Activité Pop watches, combine classic-looking timepieces with smartbands - adding sensors to gather data on steps and distance, active minutes, calories burned and sleep cycles.

They each work with the Runtastic smartphone application so users can set daily goals to meet, and as all of the watches in the range are waterproof up to 300 feet, they will rarely need to be taken off, even during showering.

In addition, the Runtastic Moment watches do not need repeated recharging, running off a single battery like any conventional battery-powered watch.

At first glance they also look exactly like a conventional analogue watch, although along with the time hands, there are other indicators that show progress. And the watch can be set to vibrate after periods of inactivity to prompt the wearer to do something more healthy again.

There are four watch types in the family, the Runtastic Moment Fun, with a silicon strap and aluminium case. It comes in raspberry, plum, sand and indigo colours, priced at $129.99 (UK prices are yet to be revealed).

The Runtastic Moment Basic is similar to the Fun, but the display is slightly larger and it comes in either biege of black. It too is priced at $129.99.

There is a Runtastic Moment Elite, with a stainless steel case and black leather band. It is available for $179.99. As too does the last model, the Runtastic Moment Classic, with its stainless steel case and leather band available in silver, gold or rose gold.

All watches are currently available from Runtastic's own online store.