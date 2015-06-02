Forget Project Ara, Blocks will let you make your own Android smartwatch

Blocks Wearables, which is creating a modular smartwatch, has been at it a while now but finally details are being released ahead of its crowd-funding kick-off.

Blocks, a watch that will allow for part-swapping upgrades, has been shown off in more detail at Computex in Taipei.

The Blocks unit will be powered by a quad-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 400 processor and come running Android Lollipop OS to connect to Android and iOS smartphones.

The first of the Blocks watch faces will be round. This "core" will include the main processor, battery, Bluetooth and Wi-Fi, motion sensor and microphone.

This setup should allow the watch to function as a current smartwatch for notifications, activity tracking and voice controls. Everything else can be added or replaced as links in the wristband.

The upgrade modules will have outer shells that can also be customised for style. These are being developed by British jewellery brand Tateossian.

Check out the gallery of images to see small prototype modules as well as some renders of what the final design could look like.

Tag Heuer has also announced that it's first smartwatch will be upgradable. How the two will compare is unclear at this stage but the future of smart wearables in certainly getting interesting.

