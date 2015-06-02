  1. Home
    2. >
  2. Smartwatches
    3. >
  3. Smartwatch news

Forget Project Ara, Blocks will let you make your own Android smartwatch

|
1/8 Blocks
The best Apple HomeKit tips and tricks
The best Apple HomeKit tips and tricks

Blocks Wearables, which is creating a modular smartwatch, has been at it a while now but finally details are being released ahead of its crowd-funding kick-off.

Blocks, a watch that will allow for part-swapping upgrades, has been shown off in more detail at Computex in Taipei.

The Blocks unit will be powered by a quad-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 400 processor and come running Android Lollipop OS to connect to Android and iOS smartphones.

The first of the Blocks watch faces will be round. This "core" will include the main processor, battery, Bluetooth and Wi-Fi, motion sensor and microphone.

This setup should allow the watch to function as a current smartwatch for notifications, activity tracking and voice controls. Everything else can be added or replaced as links in the wristband.

The upgrade modules will have outer shells that can also be customised for style. These are being developed by British jewellery brand Tateossian.

Check out the gallery of images to see small prototype modules as well as some renders of what the final design could look like.

Tag Heuer has also announced that it's first smartwatch will be upgradable. How the two will compare is unclear at this stage but the future of smart wearables in certainly getting interesting.

READ: 

PopularIn Smartwatches
Apple Watch Series 3 review: Still a great smartwatch for the price
Casio Pro Trek WSD-F30 initial review: Wear OS for the great outdoors
Casio Pro Trek WSD-F30 rugged Wear OS smartwatch release date revealed
Apple's ECG feature coming soon to Apple Watch Series 4 via software update
Withings Steel HR Sport review: Analogue and digital collide
Apple Watch Series 5: What we want and expect to see
Comments