The wonderful marvellous novelty watches of Baselworld 2015

Baselworld, the world's largest and most important watch show in the world, happens once a year in Basel, Switzerland, and it is where companies big and small come to show off their latest achievements and past accolades in the wristwear field. 

High end premium companies, including Rolex, Mondaine, Tag Heuer, Omega and Hublot, plus smaller watch makers, like Ollivier Saveo, Christophe Claret and Hyt, exhibit at the show, keen to impress visitors, journalists and buyers.  

For many in the world of watches, the idea of a smartwatch is something that is contextually "smart", rather than having the ability to communicate with your phone. And for decades watch makers have been showing off their smarts, or engineering capabilities, with a number of different designs beyond your average circular watch face.

Whether that's liquid-filled time pieces, something that includes thousands of parts, or merely hand crafted elements, they all have one thing in common: they are stunning. And often reassuringly expensive.

Some of the watches at Baselworld cost over £200,000, and yet there isn't a diamond or gemstone in sight.

We've captured some of the best from the show, focusing on the most interesting looking or downright bonkers, so even if your bank balance doesn't stretch to it you can still enjoy their mesmorising beauty.

