Tissot unveils smartwatch that uses clock hands to point you to lost keys

Tissot has shown off a working prototype of its smartwatch from Baselworld 2015.

The Tissot smartwatch, currently housed inside the head of a T-Touch Solar Expert, features Bluetooth and NFC connectivity.

The Bluetooth is used to connect the watch to an outdoor weather station that comes with the watch as part of the deal. The station will measure altitude, barometric pressure, temperature and humidity far more accurately than if it was built into the watch, the company claims.

Another nice touch will be the ability to attach small sensors to items like phones and keys and have the watch direct you to them using the watch hands as navigation pointers along with a proximity alarm.

While Tissot is still in the prototype phase right now it hopes to have the finished smartwatch product available before the end of the year. This should be just in time to make use of its NFC for contactless payments, unlocking doors, starting cars and switching on and off lights.

Tissot claims that it trademarked the term "smartwatch" years ago. It says this is why a lot of manufacturers are referring to their smartwatches as "connected devices" instead.

