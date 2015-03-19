Vector smartwatch comes with a 30-day battery life and either a round or square face

Vector has unveiled a new smartwatch range at Baselworld that runs a proprietary operating system but links to iOS, Android, and Windows Phone devices. It also features a 30-day battery.

The new watches will be available in two different form factors, which include a round-faced Luna and a square-faced Meridian, and they'll launch with various steel finishes and either leather or link straps. Both models work with interchangeable 22 mm bands.

Vector said it's able to deliver a 30-day battery life due to the combination of a monochrome memory LCD display with a low-powered operating system. The custom software platform connects to devices on other platforms via a companion app in order to deliver notifications, alarms, and app integration. You will be able to, for instance, receive notifications that you can acknowledge by moving your arm around

Notifications are discreet in that they alert you with a vibration, but the message won't display or dismiss until you respectively raise or lower your arm. The watch, which is described as always-on and capable of delivering the time and information you need at a glance, is also designed to display certain details, like calendar events, around the edges of the analog-style display.

Other features include activity tracking, traditional watch functionality (such as a chronograph, stop watch, and multiple time zones), and third-party app integrations with Nest, IFTTT, and others. With IFTTT, you'll be able to create recipes that tell the watch what to do, such as instructing a smart tea pot to start brewing whenever your morning alarm goes off on the watch.

If all that sounds great to you, pre-order the Meridian for $199 or the Luna for $349 through Vector's website. A release date has yet to be announced, but Vector is encouraging developers to make new apps for its proprietary OS.

