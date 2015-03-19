Frederique Constant smartwatch combines luxury with analogue step tracking

Frederique Constant has unveiled a new watch. But it's not just any watch; it's a Swiss timepiece with connected functionality.

Called the Horological Smartwatch, Geneva-based Frederique Constant said it features all the attributes of a luxury watch as well as Fullpower's MotionX. Fullpower is a tech company in California that makes activity- and sleep-tracking technologies used in products from Jawbone, Nike, and others. It's end-to-end MotionX is now fully integrated into Frederique Constant's smartwatches, including the Horological.

The MotionX platform is a collection of "tightly coupled firmware, smartphone applications, and cloud infrastructure", such as advanced sensor-fusion based components, all of which allows the Horological to accurately calculate and take many variables into consideration. It can determine sleep cycles, for instance, while factoring in baseline data from millions of nights of sleep for your particular demographic.

The Horological, which will soon be available in stainless steel- or rosegold-plated cases with leather straps (in brown or black) or a steel bracelet, also features an analog display. The watch connects to the MotionX-365 app on a smartphone, while sensors inside track activity and sleep, so all detailed patterns are therefore communicated to the app and then displayed.

The smartwatch also has dials that are finished with galvanized black or silver backgrounds and applied indexes, along with diamond-cut hands that indicate time and connected information. In fact, according to Frederique Constant, information from a connected device is "displayed smartly by hand on a watch dial".

The Frederique Constant Horological Smartwatch will be available in more than 100 countries worldwide at authorized dealers and on the company's website.

The first shipments are planned from June 2015.