Android Device Manager now lets you ask your Android Wear watch to find a lost phone

Google's Android Device Manager just got a lot more useful and cool.

The service, which Google launched two years ago as a way for you to locate and secure your Android device, has apparently helped more than 30 million Android device owners find their lost phones and tablets, and now it's expanding to include support for Android Wear.

So, if someone should ever misplace or even steal your Android device in the future, just ask your timepiece for help. Seriously.



"Android Wear connects your phone to your wrist, and together with Android Device Manager, you can make sure it stays that way. To use this new feature, just say ‘Ok, Google. Start. Find my phone,’ or select the ‘Find my phone’ option in the Start menu. Your phone will ring at full volume, and you’ll be that much closer to, well, finding your phone," explained Google in a blog post.

Prior to today's update, the Android Device Manager, which is available via an app and website, could only locate a misplaced Android device by directly ringing it (even if the device was on silent or vibrate mode), while a map tool allowed a user to locate the device in real time.

Google said it would push out the update to all Android Wear devices over the next few weeks.