Barcode scanner and rotating display are just two smartwatch innovations from Practech

Practech has designed a smartwatch that it claims is based around the user and adapts to whatever situation you need it for. The company says the only thing you need to do is just be you and the smartwatch, dubbed UB, will take care of the rest.

We got our hands on the UB smartwatch at the Wearable Technology Show in London to see what it is, what it does and how it is different from all the others already out there.

The UB is a chunky device, there is no doubt about that, but it does have several features on board to justify the bulk. The version we saw was a prototype so we hope the final design will have been on a diet before it launches, but in terms of design, it's plain and simple. Practech said it wanted to "deliver a sleek unibody band to fit any occasion" and while we aren't sure it will be coming to a posh dinner or a club with you, it's has a fuss-free look.

There is just one button on the UB, which powers the main 1.8-inch LCD display. It is a capacitive, full colour touchscreen display and Practech says it has a pixel density of over 300ppi but it didn't specify the resolution. It has been claimed this display will work when wearing gloves, but what is more interesting is that it spins 90-degrees.

The idea is that users can choose between a fitness band and a widescreen smartwatch with a simple twist and the turning mechanism was flawless when we tried it. It offers a very fluid movement that snaps into place and it solves the problem of not being able to see much on a vertical display. It's a nice touch that is certainly different and we quite liked it.

There is also a secondary display on the UB smartwatch, which is said to be for flash notifications to allow users to have a constant view of data. This screen sits below the main display and measures 0.95-inches but its position means you would see information easily without having to move your wrist too much.

On the top of the main display is a light scanner that will can scan any barcode or QR code and deliver you the information it receives to your wrist. The UB smartwatch also allows you to exchange information through a handshake or a bump of the fist, but we couldn't see how well this function worked as there was just a prototype on display.

Practech says the UB smartwatch will provide a minimum two-day battery life from its 550mAh capacity, but unlike many other smartwatches available, it isn't recharged via Micro-USB. Instead, there is a USB within the clasp, which you can plug into any USB port to add some more juice. The UB smartwatch also has 8GB of internal storage so you can use it to transfer information too.

The UB smartwatch will run on Android 5.0 Lollipop when it comes to market, which the company hopes will be in Q4 of this year. When asked why it didn't opt for Android Wear, we were told it would have too many limitations and to become limitless, it needed to take on a proper platform.

Practech will be launching the UB smartwatch on KickStarter in Q2-Q3 to gain traction and brand development before it launches the final product. It's not the sexiest smartwatch we have seen, but it is different so it will be interesting to see how it performs.