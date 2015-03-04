Hyundai launches Android Wear app for controlling its cars, with Apple Watch app coming soon

If you own a Hyundai car and an Android Wear watch, you just got some new functionality between the two, such as being able to remotely control your car.

The Android Wear version of Hyundai's Blue Link app has just landed on Google Play, giving drivers the ability to control their Hyundai vehicles. Examples include the ability to start and stop a car's engine or lock and unlock the car doors. You can even activate headlights or turn on the horn or locate your car or phone for roadside assistance.

The new Blue Link for Android Wear app works with any Android Wear watch, including the ASUS ZenWatch, LG G Watch, LG G Watch R, Moto 360, Samsung Gear Live, and Sony SmartWatch 3, and when you have a data connection, there's no range limit. Another nifty feature included in the app is support for Android Wear voice control.

Voice control allows you to say things like "start my car" or "find my car" instead of having to do those tasks manually or tap your way through a mobile device interface. Although Hyundai's Android Wear app is new, the Blue Link system is actually more than two years old and compatible with 2015 vehicle models like the Sonata, Genesis, and Azera.

The app is also compatible with any car that offers first- or second-generation Blue Link, such as the 2012 Sonata. Hyundai first demoed the new app, which is basically an optimised version of the Android phone app, at CES 2015.

Hyundai is also promising to release an Apple Watch version shortly after its release. Apple Watch is expected to launch this month, so we can assume Hyundai's Apple Watch app is coming soon.

