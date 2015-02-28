  1. Home
    2. >
  2. Smartwatches
    3. >
  3. Smartwatch news

Swatch enters smartwatch market, but not how you would have thought

|
1/7 Swatch
Best Christmas: Gift ideas, decorations, jumpers and more
Best Christmas: Gift ideas, decorations, jumpers and more

Swatch has entered the "Smartwatch" market with a rather different approach to Apple and Android phone makers.

Rather than create an all-singing-all-dancing wearable that will deliver notifications to your wrist or let you turn off the heating when you are out, it has taken a very different tack.

Its watch lets you keep score at beach volleyball.

That's right, the new Swatch Touch Zero One watch is really just aimed at letting you keep score when playing beach volleyball.

Features of the watch include a Step Counter, Power Hits and Power Claps counter and it connects to an accompanying app, presumably Android and iOS, to let you track all your activity all the time, even when you aren't playing volleyball.

In terms of design, the Touch is very similar to Swatches Touch Watch and features a mono screen, curved touchscreen plastic display, built-in backlight to finger-tap and side-swipe access to six timing functions.

Swatchswatch enters smartwatch market but not how you would have thought image 7

"On top of all that, Swatch Touch Zero One is a touchscreen Swatch with finger- fun access to multiple Beach Volley functions right on the Swatch, and tons more information when connected to the free Touch Zero One App," says Swatch on what the watch can do.

Because of the mono screen, Swatch says the watch won't need charging every day, but more like once a year.

The watch is expected to cost around £149 when it hits the shelves later in the year.

PopularIn Smartwatches
Apple Watch Series 3 review: Still a great smartwatch for the price
Casio Pro Trek WSD-F30 initial review: Wear OS for the great outdoors
Casio Pro Trek WSD-F30 rugged Wear OS smartwatch release date revealed
Apple's ECG feature coming soon to Apple Watch Series 4 via software update
Withings Steel HR Sport review: Analogue and digital collide
Apple Watch Series 5: What we want and expect to see
Comments