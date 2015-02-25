Bremont Jaguar MKI and MKII wristwatches show why smartwatches might never be cool

Amidst all the hoo-hah and fuss surrounding smartwatches it is easy to forget just how gorgeous a well-made and well-designed conventional wristwatch can be. Bremont certainly hasn't as it has crafted a couple of beauties in collaboration with Jaguar that oozes Britishness and retro cool.

The Bremont Jaguar MKI and MKII watches will be publicly shown at Baselworld, the watch industry's largest trade show, in Switzerland in March, but the company has revealed details and press images early.

They are both heavily influenced by the Jaguar E-Type sports cars of the 60s and specifically the model's dashboard. The face of each of the watches features dials based on the speedometer and tachymeter featured on the E-Type's dash.

Bremont had already produced a "Lightweight" model with Jaguar that matched the newer continuation E-Type cars from the manufacturer, but the MKI swaps white gold and aluminium casing materials for stainless steel. It also adds a date window at the bottom of the face, which we think adds an extra classy touch.

The MKII also has a black dial but sticks more to a traditional chronograph layout, with two subdials at three o'clock and nine o'clock on the face.

Both watches also have clear sapphire crystal glass on the front and rear, where the inner mechanisms are shown through an E-Type steering wheel motif.

Prices for the MKI and MKII watches are yet to be revealed. While a Series 1 E-Type roadster is likely to set you back more than £100,000 these days.