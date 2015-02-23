New colour screen Pebble leaked early... by Pebble

Pebble has unwittingly leaked its own major announcement a day early. The company was planning to official unveil an all-new smartwatch model tomorrow, Tuesday 24 February prior to hands-on opportunities during Mobile World Congress in Barcelona early next week, but a picture of what is thought to be the device was found on Pebble's own website.

It was previously rumoured that the new Pebble would have a colour e-paper display rather than the black and white one on the existing Pebble and Pebble Steel models, and the leaked picture backs up that claim.

However, it was also said to be "thinner" than the existing watches and while that might be true, the picture shows a chunkier device when looked at straight-on.

It also, from the image, looks to be coated in plastic or rubber - could that be a hint that it will be water resistant? And while the display has an additional colour, it's not clear whether it will be a full colour screen or not.

We'll find out for sure in little under 24 hours though, along with all the other specifications and details. Let's hope the previous extended battery rumour is true too - that's definitely something on our Pebble wish list.