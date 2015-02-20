Pebble has something new to show off next week: What could it be?

Pebble is getting ready to announce something or possibly debut something new next Monday, but it's giving the world very little clues as to what that surprise could be, apart from a digital countdown on its website.

The smartwatch maker's website has been updated to display a timer counting down the days, hours, minutes, and seconds until, presumably, Pebble will announce a new product. There is about 4 days and 17 hours left until showtime (at the time of this writing), meaning Pebble should make its announcement on 23 February.

Pebble is allowing consumers to enter their email for news alerts about the announcement, then they must click an icon dubbed "Curious?", and in response, the company says: "I bet you are. We'll keep you posted."

Pebble might have a new product to show off on 23 February. Eric Migicovsky, CEO and founder of Pebble, recently confirmed his company will launch new products and new software in 2015. Although Migicovsky didn't get into specifics about what type of products, reports at the time assumed he meant new Pebbles.

Update: According to 9to5Mac, Pebble is working on a new Pebble. It will feature a wider display that's going to offer colour on its "e-paper-like" screen. The screen should also be wider than the current model, brighter (with an improved backlight), and it should be thinner overall. Unfortunately, it sounds like there still won't be a touch screen.

Despite the new Pebble apparently being thinner and brighter, it should still offer a similar battery life to the current models. The latest Pebble should run on a new Cortex M4 processor and feature a 6-axis gyroscope. The new Pebble should also come with a microphone, suggesting it will be able to work with third-party voice-controlled apps.

It's supposed to Nuance voice recognition software, for instance, meaning it might still work via voice controls even when Google is out of reach. Pebble is reportedly also working on integrating heart rate sensors, but these aren't expected to appear in this model. "Smart Bands" are planned for the future and should feature more sport-focused sensors.

Pricing for the new Pebble is expected to be similar to the Pebble Steel. It'll cost about £150.

When Migicovsky revealed new products were coming, he didn't divulge a lot of information in regards to hardware specifics, though he did get chatty about new software. Pebble has been working on software that won't have a focus on apps, breaking away from the standard we currently see on smartphones and competing watch platforms.

"We’ve found a new framework to use as an interaction model on the watch. It doesn't look like what we have today, and it doesn't look like what's on your smartphone," Migicovsky explained during an interview with The Verge, adding that apps will continue to exist on Pebble, even though they won't be a main focus of the new platform.

Pebble's upcoming software might also feature some webOS TV-inspired design cues, as Pebble nabbed some of LG's webOS TV design team last year. Little else is known right now. Pebble is keeping things under wraps until unveil-time.

Update: According to 9to5Mac, the Pebble operating system has been redesigned to be "dramatically different". It's expected to feature a timeline view for notifications as well as new animations throughout the interface.

Pebble hasn't confirmed anything yet, though Migicovsky told CNET last week that the next Pebble and its new software won't be unveiled later this year. Many reports have therefore suggested Pebble might simply announce on Monday more price cuts or even new features for its existing smartwatches.