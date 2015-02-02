New Pebble products and software coming later this year, says CEO

Pebble hasn't decided to give up just because Apple Watch is launching in two months and Google plans to forge ahead with Android Wear. On the contrary, it's suiting up for battle.

Eric Migicovsky, CEO and founder of Pebble, told The Verge that his company will launch new products and new software in 2015. Although Migicovsky didn't get into specifics about what type of products, we can presume he meant new Pebble smartwatches. Migicovsky did however divulge information about Pebble's new software.

It won't have a focus on apps, breaking away from the standard we currently see not only on smartphones but also competing watch platforms from both Google and Apple: "We’ve found a new framework to use as an interaction model on the watch. It doesn't look like what we have today, and it doesn't look like what's on your smartphone".

Apps will supposedly continue to exist on Pebble, even though they won't be a main focus of the platform. It is also likely the company's new software will feature some webOS TV-inspired design cues, as Pebble nabbed some of LG's webOS TV design team last year. But for the most part, Pebble is keeping things a secret until it's ready to unveil things.

Migicovsky would only reveal that Pebble has shipped 1m Pebbles as of 31 December, doubling what it reported in March 2014, and third-party developer activity has also doubled since September, with 25,000 developers contributing worldwide.

There are even more than 6,000 Pebble apps and watchfaces now available.

