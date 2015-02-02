  1. Home
    2. >
  2. Smartwatches
    3. >
  3. Smartwatch news

New Pebble products and software coming later this year, says CEO

|
Pocket-lint New Pebble products and software coming later this year, says CEO
Best Christmas: Gift ideas, decorations, jumpers and more
Best Christmas: Gift ideas, decorations, jumpers and more

Pebble hasn't decided to give up just because Apple Watch is launching in two months and Google plans to forge ahead with Android Wear. On the contrary, it's suiting up for battle.

Eric Migicovsky, CEO and founder of Pebble, told The Verge that his company will launch new products and new software in 2015. Although Migicovsky didn't get into specifics about what type of products, we can presume he meant new Pebble smartwatches. Migicovsky did however divulge information about Pebble's new software.

It won't have a focus on apps, breaking away from the standard we currently see not only on smartphones but also competing watch platforms from both Google and Apple: "We’ve found a new framework to use as an interaction model on the watch. It doesn't look like what we have today, and it doesn't look like what's on your smartphone".

Apps will supposedly continue to exist on Pebble, even though they won't be a main focus of the platform. It is also likely the company's new software will feature some webOS TV-inspired design cues, as Pebble nabbed some of LG's webOS TV design team last year. But for the most part, Pebble is keeping things a secret until it's ready to unveil things.

Migicovsky would only reveal that Pebble has shipped 1m Pebbles as of 31 December, doubling what it reported in March 2014, and third-party developer activity has also doubled since September, with 25,000 developers contributing worldwide.

There are even more than 6,000 Pebble apps and watchfaces now available.

READ: Best smartwatches 2015: The best smart watches available today

PopularIn Smartwatches
Apple Watch Series 3 review: Still a great smartwatch for the price
Casio Pro Trek WSD-F30 initial review: Wear OS for the great outdoors
Casio Pro Trek WSD-F30 rugged Wear OS smartwatch release date revealed
Apple's ECG feature coming soon to Apple Watch Series 4 via software update
Withings Steel HR Sport review: Analogue and digital collide
Apple Watch Series 5: What we want and expect to see
Comments