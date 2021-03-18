(Pocket-lint) - The year 2021 is well under way now, and despite some delays to manufacturing at so many of the popular gadget makers over the last year, there are plenty of smartwatches to look forward to throughout this year.

In 2020, we saw Samsung launch the Galaxy Watch 3, Apple launch the Watch Series 6 and Huawei launch the GT Pro 2. There have already been several additions to the smartwatch crew in 2021 too, with Fossil's first LTE models, Hublot's limited edition Big Bang e Premier League watch, Tag Heuer's Connected Golf Edition and Mobvoi's TicWatch Pro S.

So what else do we have to look forward to? Here are all the best smartwatches thought to be coming in 2021.

Before we go into all the details and rumours, here are some of the most anticipated upcoming devices for 2021:

OnePlus Watch

Apple Watch Series 7

Samsung Galaxy Watch 4

Samsung Galaxy Active 3/4

Moto Watch

Moto G Watch

Google Pixel Watch

OnePlus has been teasing a OnePlus Watch since the 8T arrived at the end of 2020. The company's CEO has confirmed the smartwatch will be announced in March, have a long battery and run its own operating system rather than Google's Wear OS.

Leaks suggest the watch will have a 46mm casing, IP68 water and dust resistance, 4GB of storage and the ability to control OnePlus TV. It's also claimed the OnePlus Watch will offer sleep, stress, blood saturation and heart rate monitoring, as well as auto workout detection.

Apple's most recently launched Series 6 is its best effort yet, offering the same design and features as the Series 5, but with blood oxygen monitoring. The Apple Watch Series 7 isn't expected until September 2020 but we're hoping to see better sleep tracking and more advanced fitness features.

It's claimed a new design would arrive in 2021 at the earliest, and there has also been a patent filed for something called Wrist ID. Glucose monitoring was originally rumoured to be coming to the Series 7, though more recent claims suggest it won't be happening yet.

Samsung announced the Galaxy Watch in August 2018 alongside the Note 9, followed by the Galaxy Watch Active in early 2019 and the Galaxy Watch Active 2 in late 2019. It then launched the Galaxy Watch 3 in 2020, skipping the 2 moniker in the branding.

Rumours have suggested we could see a Galaxy Watch 4 in Q2 of 2021 however. There's talk of Samsung replacing the Tizen OS with Wear OS and there's also talk of non-evasive blood glucose monitoring coming to the next gen model.

Alongside talk of the Samsung Galaxy Watch 4, there has also been the suggestion of the company launching the Galaxy Watch Active 4 - skipping the 3 to line the sportier model up with the Galaxy Watch series.

Though rumours are still thin on the ground in terms of features, it's been claimed the Watch Active 4 will arrive in Q2 of 2021, aloongside the Watch 4. Previously the models have launched separately.

Images of the Moto One, Moto G, and the Moto Watch have appeared in leaks, after allegedly being found in a sales presentation by consumer electronics licencee eBuyNow.

It's claimed the Moto One - a replacement for the Moto 360 - along with a square watch called Moto Watch will arrive in July, while the Moto G smartwatch that has also leaked, will come in June.

Rumours for a Pixel-branded watch ramped up in 2018 after notorious leakster @evleaks tweeted he'd been told by a reliable source that the smartwatch would appear at Google's 2018 fall event alongside the Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL, though this never happened.

Despite this, rumours are still circulating for a Google-Made smartwatch. A patent appeared in April 2019 and there has also been talk of Google apparently ordering processors from Samsung that would be good for a wearable, so it's not game over just yet, despite rumours of a Pixel Watch since 2016.

Best Apple Watch apps 2021: 43 apps to download that actually do something By Britta O'Boyle · 18 March 2021

Writing by Britta O'Boyle.