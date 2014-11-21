Pebble Android app update brings support for full notifications and more languages

Pebble is on a roll.

Despite kicking off the week with handy apps like Domino's Tracker and PayPal, the smartwatch maker has yet another announcement up its sleeve: an update for the Pebble Android app that brings push support for every notification on your phone to your Pebble watch.

Until now, the native Pebble Android app supported select notifications, such as SMS, Twitter, Calendar, and Gmail alerts, though there were third-party workarounds. With today's update however, those workarounds are no longer necessary. You'll now have full notification support.

But that's not all: Pebble also announced it rewrote the Android from the ground-up, as well as included improvements to reliability, performance, and user experience, making the Pebble Android app more like the Pebble iOS app. Don't expect to get this update straightaway, though.

Pebble said its Android app update will be a phased roll out, and that it would only be available today to about 10 per cent of Pebblers who visit the Google Play Store. It plans to expand the roll out over the next couple weeks. You can also join Pebble's Beta Channel to test early releases.

Pebble also has some news for iOS users: it updated firmware to support characters in 80 different languages. Actually, both the Pebble for iOS and Android apps are receiving expanded language support.

