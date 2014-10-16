Will.i.am's Puls is more a smartcuff than smartwatch, exclusive to O2 in UK, AT&T in US

Will.i.am - the rapper, tech entrepreneur, and a founding shareholder of Apple-owned Beats - has launched his very own wearable. It's called i.amPuls if you want to use the cringe worthy full name, Puls for short.

The international star has long teased a smartwatch, and most recently discussed it on the UK's version of The Voice while serving as a judge, but now things are official. During an event in San Francisco, The Black Eyed Peas front man debuted a voice-controlled wrist device. It has an assistant called Aneeda, powered by Nuance.

Puls can uniquely recognise voices in relation to time. More specifically, if you want to call someone you met at a club, just say: "Call that girl I met at the club last weekend”. The device, which is releasing as part of the i.am+ brand, will also have social networking apps like Instagram, Facebook, and others.

Puls even has a pre-installed Humin app that lets you share contact information with another cuff, simply by knocking the cuffs together. It is further expected to have features for photo, email, contacts, calling, texting, music, fitness, GPS mapping, etc. A team of 35 engineers has been working on the device for almost three years.

Will.i.am emphasised that Pulse is in fact not a watch but rather a cuff (that can display time). Other features include a battery built into the strap, 1GB of RAM, 16GB of storage, sensors like pedometer and accelerometer, and support for 3G, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, abd GPS. It also doesn't need a smartphone to work.

And finally, Puls has a baked-in streaming service that allows you to add and access songs via Aneeda. Puls will release around July 2015 for a yet-to-be-disclosed price. AT&T is the exclusive carrier partner in the US, while O2 is the exclusive partner in the UK.