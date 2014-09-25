Why have a health and fitness tracker like the rest, get a Death Watch instead

Most wearable devices are designed to encourage and even help you to become healthier, fitter and, perhaps, lengthen your lifespan. The Death Watch, now available at Firebox.com, does not. In fact, it's a wrist-worn constant reminder of your own mortality.

Having been a Kickstarter success story last year, under the name Tikker, the now more dramatically monikered Death Watch shows a timer that constantly counts down to your predicted demise.

Like the websites that basically do the same thing, the prediction is based on the country you live in and your age in combination to your answers on a number of health and lifestyle-based questions. And once you've updated it, all you have to do is sit back and stare as father time takes each precious second away from you.

The idea of the Death Watch is not to send your into despair and depression, but remind you to seize the moment and stop putting things off - enjoy life, rather than trudge through it.

And as well as displaying the countdown clock in years, months, weeks, days, minutes and seconds, the watch also shows the actual time, so it's not just a conversational piece.

The Death Watch comes with a white and, perhaps more fittingly, black strap in the box and costs £49.99.