  1. Home
    2. >
  2. Smartwatches
    3. >
  3. Smartwatch news

Limited Edition Pebble smartwatch arrives in new colours

|
  Limited Edition Pebble smartwatch arrives in new colours

Pebble, the original smartwatch, has announced a range of new colours which are available now as Limited Edition devices.

The new Limited Edition Pebble smartwatches come in Fresh Green, Hot Pink and Fly Blue. The face colours and strap colours can vary as you're able to swap out the straps for unique colour combinations. These also come with new watch faces called Fresh, Hot and Fly as well as a new Weather face from The Weather Channel.

The Fresh, Hot, or Fly naming is clearly a result of the Pebble marketing campaign. It's clearly aimed at the younger generation who, perhaps, won't be able to afford a more premium smartwatch from the upcoming releases of Apple, Motorola and Samsung.

It's clear Pebble is going for the fun approach in the face of new, more feature heavy watches like Android Wear. Pebble has always been more about smart notifications that save you from taking your phone from your pocket. It's also been about low-power use so charging the battery isn't a regular issue. By playing to those strengths as a fun, handy device Pebble is remaining useful in the fast filling world of smartwatches – which is due to get highly premium soon as iWatch and the Moto 360 appear.

The Pebble Limited Edition smartwatches are available now for $150, which is about £88.

READ: Pebble review

PopularIn Smartwatches
  1. Samsung Galaxy Watch could be Wear OS not Tizen
  2. Google Pixel Watch tipped to launch alongside Pixel 3
  3. Fossil Q Explorist Gen 3 review: The Wear OS fashionista
  4. Round Apple Watch could be on the way, according to awarded patent
  5. LG Watch Timepiece Wear OS hybrid smartwatch confirmed by FCC
  1. Wear OS: Your complete guide to Google's smartwatch OS
  2. LG Watch Timepiece will be a hybrid Wear OS smartwatch and announced soon
  3. Fitbit Pay now supports its first major UK bank in Santander
  4. Puma Wear OS smartwatches on their way, to be made by Fossil
  5. Samsung Gear Sport review: Health-tracking in a compact and capable package

Comments