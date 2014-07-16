  Star Trek: The Next Generation watch face arrives on Android Wear

Android Wear smartwatches were always going to be home to modified watch faces. But this Star Trek: The Next Generation face is beyond awesome.

The touchscreen UI found on this face came from Star Trek back when touchscreens weren't even really a thing. Even colour Nintendo GameBoys weren't around back then, let alone high-resolution touchscreen smart watches.

As with all things Star Trek it proved an accurate judge of the future. This interface not only looks ace but is really functional. The face displays the time and date as well as the UNIX Epoch, for that extra space-like feel. While in dimmed mode it will simply show the time and, thanks to a recent update, the date too.

The Starwatch app, as it's called, can be downloaded from Google Play now for free. Users will need to own either an LG G Watch or a Samsung Gear Live for it to work using Android Wear. The app will install directly onto the watch once it is paired with the phone, so there won't be anything on the phone itself, unfortunately.

While this is one of the early face mods for Android Wear devices we expect it's just the start. Fingers crossed for an Inspector Gadget face next.

