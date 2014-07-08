LG G Watch and Samsung Gear Live teardowns reveal what makes Android Wear tick

The first Android Wear watches are beginning to ship, and that means people are now getting a good look at what these wrist-worn gadgets boast.

As part of a twinned teardown of sorts, iFixit, which is known for regularly taking apart new tech devices, has dissected the LG G Watch and Samsung Gear Live. The website found LG's Android Wear-based smartwatch to have a 9 out of 10 repairability score, beating the Gear Live by just one point.

The LG G Watch has easy-to-remove screws and spring contacts as well as a battery held down with minimal adhesive. This type of streamlined construction makes the LG G Watch the better buy for anyone who wants to "keep their watch ticking an extra year or two", according to iFixit.

Other notable features include a "cute little paperclip-actuated reset switch on the back", a "traditional, but trickier, strap removal process than the Samsung Gear Live" (which requires you to compress the spring with a thumbnail), and a 400 mAh battery with a 33 per cent edge over the Gear Live’s battery.

And lastly, the LG G Watch features 512 MB DRAM, a Qualcomm APQ8026 SoC, ClearPad 3400 series touchscreen, Bluetooth 4.0, and a six-axis accelerometer and gyroscope. As for the Gear Live, it features a 300 mAh battery and the same removable band found in the Gear 2.

READ: iFixit creates great 80s Macintosh 128K teardown video

Other features include Bluetooth and Wi-Fi antennas, micro-USB, Li+ battery charger, 512 MB DRAM, a Qualcomm APQ8026 SoC, Cypress Semiconductor touchscreen, and a nine-axis gyroscope, accelerometer, and compass.

iFixit claimed both new Android Wear watches resemble the Gear 2 in terms of external and internal design. Although it scored the watches rather similarly in the end, it emphasised the LG G Watch had a cleaner internal design overall but also a screen that would be difficult and costly to replace.