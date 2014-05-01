  Jaeger-LeCoultre has made a £17,500 smartwatch for your Aston Martin

Swiss watchmaker Jaeger-LeCoultre has partnered with British car manufacturer Aston Martin to create an ultra-luxury smartwatch that works with any model of an Aston Martin. It's called the AMVOX2 Transponder. And it cost $29,500 (£17,500).

The AMVOX2 Transponder is technically a second-generation timepiece. The first one released in 2000 and only supported a single model. If you bought a new Aston, you needed to buy a new watch. Things are different this time around though, because the update AMVOX2 Transponder has a redesigned wireless module, consisting of a connector and signal antenna, which required 18 months of research, and now it works with any Aston Martin.

Don't expect to call friends or send out tweets with this fancy watch however. It's just a remote control of sorts for your vehicle. It has controls built into the cover glass that can lock or unlock your vehicle. Simply press on the left-side to unlock your car, or press on the right-side to lock. You can also flash your headlights to find your car in a parking lot, or press on the top or bottom to start and stop the chronograph for timing.

The AMVOX2 Transponder features materials like titanium and calfskin leather, and it has water-resistance technology and a double-folding buckle. The dial itself is black satin with luminescent numerals and hour-markers. There are 280 pieces altogether that make up this fancy watch, and 28,800 vibrations per hour. If you want all this goodness, you just need to shell out $29,500 (that's on top of the price for your Aston Martin).