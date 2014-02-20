  1. Home
    2. >
  2. Smartwatches
    3. >
  3. Smartwatch news

New Broadcom chips should make GPS less battery draining and more accurate for smartwatches

|
  New Broadcom chips should make GPS less battery draining and more accurate for smartwatches
Best Christmas: Gift ideas, decorations, jumpers and more
Best Christmas: Gift ideas, decorations, jumpers and more

Ahead of Mobile World Congress next week chip manufacturer Broadcom has announced its new BCM4771 GNSS SoC that should improve GPS accuracy and battery life. It's aimed specifically at smartwatches.

The new chip uses a 40-nanometer construction technique to offer super efficiency by cramming the new sensor hub into one package. This means not only will it be more accurate and battery friendly, it'll also be cheaper.

Broadcom says the tech should launch in March. Whether these new chips make it into the wearable kit that will be on show at MWC next week isn't clear.

Just this morning HTC's smartwartch was confirmed for an MWC appearance. Let's hope it has some of this Broadcom kit on board for super accurate GPS while eking out a longer battery life than the competition.

READ: HTC smartwatch is coming to Mobile World Congress next week

PopularIn Smartwatches
Apple Watch Series 3 review: Still a great smartwatch for the price
Casio Pro Trek WSD-F30 initial review: Wear OS for the great outdoors
Casio Pro Trek WSD-F30 rugged Wear OS smartwatch release date revealed
Apple's ECG feature coming soon to Apple Watch Series 4 via software update
Withings Steel HR Sport review: Analogue and digital collide
Apple Watch Series 5: What we want and expect to see
Comments