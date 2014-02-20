  New Broadcom chips should make GPS less battery draining and more accurate for smartwatches

Ahead of Mobile World Congress next week chip manufacturer Broadcom has announced its new BCM4771 GNSS SoC that should improve GPS accuracy and battery life. It's aimed specifically at smartwatches.

The new chip uses a 40-nanometer construction technique to offer super efficiency by cramming the new sensor hub into one package. This means not only will it be more accurate and battery friendly, it'll also be cheaper.

Broadcom says the tech should launch in March. Whether these new chips make it into the wearable kit that will be on show at MWC next week isn't clear.

Just this morning HTC's smartwartch was confirmed for an MWC appearance. Let's hope it has some of this Broadcom kit on board for super accurate GPS while eking out a longer battery life than the competition.

READ: HTC smartwatch is coming to Mobile World Congress next week