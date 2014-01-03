  Magellan Echo Smart Sports Watch upgrade brings tracking for golf and other activities

Outdoor GPS specialist Magellan has upgraded its iOS-compatible Echo Smart Sports Watch so that it can track data for more activities beyond running.

The Echo was designed for runners and works intelligently with your smartphone via Bluetooth, but now it will also track data for activities like golfing, hiking and skiing, according to Engadget. It's friendly, too, offering support for more than 100 fitness apps, including RunKeeper, Runtastic, Strava, Wahoo, and MapMyRun.

"Sports with your smartphone just got better. The Magellan Echo watch solves the biggest problem when doing sports with a smartphone - viewing and controlling apps while the phone is tucked away," explained Magellan. "Echo streams data and controls from your smartphone to your wrist. At a glance, you can see distance, pace and heart rate from apps in realtime."

The Echo will also function as a general wristwatch, with a read-out displaying time, day and date, though any fitness data from supported apps will also appear on the screen. Running stats, including elapsed time, distance, and other fitness metrics, pop up in real time alongside display notifications and achievements.

Magellan's upgraded Echo Smart Sport Watch is now available in black, blue or orange. It costs $149 (£130) - or you can pay $199 to also get the Bluetooth Smart Heart Rate Monitor. In addition, Android users can expect Echo compatibility soon.