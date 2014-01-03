ZTE Android smartphones, smartwatch, phablet, and more revealed for CES 2014

Mobile phone manufacturer ZTE has just unloaded four new Android smartphones, as well as a smartwatch, phablet, projector hotspot and more, all of which will be formally unveiled at the 2014 CES tradeshow in Las Vegas.

Starting with the smartphones, ZTE has called them the ZTE Grand S II, ZTE Nubia 5S, ZTE Nubia 5S Mini, ZTE Sonata 4G. The Grand S II is the company's high-end Android handset. It comes with ZTE's voice control technology, which includes features like voice-to-phone photography. The phone will also feature triple-MIC noise reduction. All other details are being kept under lock and key until next week.

The ZTE Nubia 5S and Nubia 5S Mini both feature a quad-core Qualcomm Snapdragon processor and “professional-grade” camera hardware, but the ZTE Nubia 5S has a 5-inch Sharp 1080p FHD display and 13MP camera with a Sony RS sensor and 4K video capture. The ZTE Nubia 5S Mini has a 4.7-inch Sharp IGZO display and different colour options.

The ZTE Sonata 4G is the last smartphone on the docket, and it sports a dual-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 400 chipset, 1GB RAM, 5MP camera, 4-inch display, and a 1780mAh battery. However there's also a phablet set to debut, called the ZTE Iconic Phablet, and it comes with a quad-core processor, 5.7-inch HD Gorilla Glass display, wireless charging, Dolby Digital Sound and more.

As for that smartwatch, it goes by the name ZTE BlueWatch and features a built-in pedometer. That means it will record data and serve up useful details like body fat percentage. The smartwatch also connects to a smartphone via Bluetooth, making it a remote camera controller, call controller and caller ID. It will also give you access to social networks.

ZTE plans to showcase all of the above and more at CES 2014, including an all-in-one mini projector and Wi-Fi hotspot. It will stream and share visual content - while providing 4G access for up to eight clients simultaneously. We should expect to hear more next week.