Pebble teases 'something special' for CES next week

  Pebble teases 'something special' for CES next week
Best smartwatch 2018: Top smart wristwear available to buy today

The smartwatch fanatics over at Pebble have begun to hype their spot at CES 2014 in Las Vegas next week. In a posting on the Pebble website, the company teases "something special".

In typical secrecy, the company doesn't come out and tell us what to expect. But you already know we're hoping for new hardware of some sort. 

The team at Pebble has been busy. It announced in December a new app store for its smartwatch, giving customers a way to access more from their wrist. You know what they say: a device isn't "smart" without an app store.

Of course, the Pebble event could be more about apps, and less about hardware.

Whatever Pebble plans to announce, Pocket-lint will be live from the event on Monday, 6 January at 11am Pacific (2pm Eastern) for an announcement by CEO Eric Migicovsky.

