Hyetis Crossbow smartwatch features a 41MP camera with Carl Zeiss optics for $1,200

If you can't stand waiting for a smartwatch from the likes of Samsung or Apple, a new Swiss-made watch has you covered, especially if you're a photo nerd. Hyetis has announced its Crossbow smartwatch on Tuesday, packing a 41-megapixel camera facing at 12-o'clock, complete with Carl Zeiss optics. 

Hyetis has designed the Crossbow smartwatch to connect with Android, iOS, and Windows Phone 8. The smartwatch features a touchscreen, where you can navigate through notifications on its face. You can also manage Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and NFC links. Hyetis is still being unclear about a few technical details, but maybe those will surface before its launch. An altimeter, microphone, thermometer and biometric sensors in the band - which can measure your physical condition - are all included,  

hyetis crossbow smartwatch features a 41mp camera with carl zeiss optics for 1 200 image 2

Having a camera on a watch is certainly an interesting idea, in a world where smartphone cameras (and maybe soon Google Glass) have replaced point-and-shoot cameras for many casual photographers. We're curious to see what taking a photo with your wrist will feel like. 

It's certainly worth noting this won't be a product for everyone. Hyetis plans to make the Crossbow available for pre-order soon, with a starting price of $1,200. If you can manage that kind of cash you might want to act fast - only 500 units will be available in the first batch. In the meantime, most of us will stick with the Pebble.

