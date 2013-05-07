  RunKeeper officially hits Pebble smart watch, has eyes on Google Glass too

RunKeeper has announced that integration with the Pebble E Ink smart watch is now official. The RunKeeper 3.3 app update for both Android and iOS includes support for the device.

First announced when Pebble was a glint in its developers' eyes, the partnership allows RunKeeper users to keep track of their performance through the smart watch rather than having to look at a smartphone while on the move. The watch will display distance travelled, time taken and the current pace, all sent from your phone via Bluetooth.

The Pebble may not be the only wearable computing device to get Pebble integration - Google Glass is also on the radar of RunKeeper founder Jason Jacobs.

Posting on Twitter, Jacobs revealed that his team would love to work with Google on getting the app on to Glass. While commenting about Pocket-lint's feature on the 10 apps we'd most like to see, he wrote: "Nice to see RunKeeper on there, we agree."

And in a follow up tweet, the fitness app boss reaffirmed his desire to work with the software giant. "We integrated with Jawbone last week. Would love to integrate with Glass," he said.

Unfortunately, another big brand may not be as open to a deal with RunKeeper, even though Jacobs would love to work with it. "Same with Nike," he tweeted. "Though not sure they'd ever work with us."

As well as Pebble support, RunKeeper 3.3 has also improved in a number of key areas. On Android, it is now easier to enter non-GPS workouts or your weight into the app, and there are now new home and lock screen widgets so you don't have to fire-up the app to get to the buttons you use the most. The iPhone update adds six new languages: Spanish, French, German, Italian, Brazilian Portuguese and Japanese.

You can download RunKeeper 3.3 from Google Play and the iTunes App Store now.

