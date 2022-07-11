Pocket-lint is supported by its readers. When you buy through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Learn more

Apple Watch Series 7 huge savings make it cheaper than Series 6 for Prime Day

(Pocket-lint) - If you are in the market for an Apple Watch then now is the time to buy one. Amazon Prime Day sales start on 12 July and run through to 13 July but there is already an excellent saving that sees one of the Apple Watch Series 7 models as cheaper than the older Apple Watch Series 6 models. Yes really. 

The Apple Watch Series 7 is the latest smartwatch model from Apple and while it offers many of the same features as the Series 6, including waterproofing, built-in GPS, blood oxygen monitoring, the ability to take an ECG and fall detection, it offers a larger display in an almost identical footprint.

The Watch Series 7 comes in 41mm and 45mm case options, while the Watch Series 6 and Watch SE models come in 40mm and 44mm options. There are a number of Apple Watch deals available for the Prime Day sales, with discounts on the Series 7 and Watch SE models that you can see below.

Here are the best Apple Watch Series 7 and Watch SE deals we've found, whether you're in the US or the UK.

Best Apple Watch UK deals

Here are the best Apple Watch deals for Prime Day in the UK.

Apple Watch Series 7 41mm GPS - save £60

Apple Watch Series 7 41mm GPS - save £60

The Apple Watch Series 7 41mm GPS in Green aluminium has a great saving, currently £309.

Apple Watch SE 44mm GPS - save £30

Apple Watch SE 44mm GPS - save £30

The Apple Watch SE is an excellent smartwatch, depsite lacking a few of the Series 7 features. It's £269 on this deal.

Best Apple Watch US deals

Here are the best Apple Watch deals for Prime Day in the US.

Apple Watch Series 7 41mm GPS - save $115

Apple Watch Series 7 41mm GPS - save $115

The stunning Apple Watch Series 7 in Green Aluminium has a big saving, currently $284.

Apple Watch Series 7 45mm GPS - save $70

Apple Watch Series 7 45mm GPS - save $70

Just in case Green isn't your colour, this deal sees the Apple Watch Series 7 45mm GPS in Midnight cost just $359.

Apple Watch SE 40mm GPS - save $50

Apple Watch SE 40mm GPS - save $50

The Apple Watch SE is a great option for those looking for a fantastic smartwatch but happy to lose a couple of features. This deal is for the Space Grey colour and it sees it cost $229.

Writing by Britta O'Boyle.