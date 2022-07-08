Michael Kors Gen 6 smartwatch has huge savings for Prime Day

(Pocket-lint) - If you're in the market for a new fashionable smartwatch, then you'll want to be paying close attention to the Michael Kors options during the Amazon Prime Day sales. Offering the same design as the company's traditional analogue options, the Michael Kors smartwatch combine form and function.

The Michael Kors Gen 6 smartwatch comes in several styles, all of which run on the Wear OS platform and are compatible with iOS and Android devices.

Offering a premium build quality, great features like heart rate tracking and SpO2 monitoring, as well as smartphone notifications, a built-in speaker and built-in GPS, the Michael Kors smartwatches are a great choice.

The Amazon Prime Day sales might still be a couple of days away, but there are already some smashing deals to be had on the Michael Kors Gen 6 smartwatch in both the US and the UK, which you can see below.

Here are the best deals for Michael Kors smarwatches in the US.

Michael Kors Gen 6 smartwatch - save $140 The Michael Kors Gen 6 smartwatch is a great smartwatch - especially for the Michael Kors fan that wants notifications and more on their wrist. This deal is a huge saving at $285 instead of $425. View offer

Here are the best deals for Michael Kors smarwatches in the UK.

Michael Kors Gen 6 smartwatch - save £70 The Michael Kors Gen 6 smartwatch has a great design, runs Wear OS and is compatible with iOS and Android devices. This deal sees it cost £259 instead of £329. View offer

Writing by Britta O'Boyle.