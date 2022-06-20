(Pocket-lint) - Amazon Prime Day will soon be upon us and that means deals, deals, deals.

Like last year, that should also include big bargains on a number of top-notch wristwatches from several big brands.

So here's everything you need to know about the watch deals to expect this Prime Day 2022.

If you're looking for Apple Watch or other smartwatch deals, we'll also have a great round-up of those too - just head here.

Amazon Prime Day 2022 will take place across 12-13 July.

The Prime Day sales are complementary to retailer's Black Friday sales and give Amazon the opportunity to move on stock in a mid-year sale and give you the chance to grab a bargain.

There were plenty of watches available during last year's Prime Day sales, including from brands like Hugo Boss, Lacoste, Michael Kors, and Emporio Armani.

Multiple styles should be available this year too, for men and women. Children's watches will likely also be part of the deals period.

Prime membership is needed to be eligible for the deals on Amazon Prime Day. However, if you aren't a member already, you can sign up for a 30-day free trial and get access to the deals without paying for a subscription.

You could then cancel within the trial period, although you will miss out on the other benefits to Prime membership that way, including free delivery, Prime Video streaming, Prime Music, Prime Gaming, and much more.

There were some great wristwatch deals available in the US in 2021. We should see similar this year too.

• Invicta Men's Pro Diver Scuba Watch - save 64%, now $62.29:Finished in a gold colourway, this diver's watch has a Japanese Quartz movement and more.. See the Invicta watch deal

• Michael Kors Women's Bradshaw Chronograph Watch - save 34%, now $122.50:This watch comes with a rose and gold-style steel band, with a rose face. See this offer here

• Ferrari Men's Forza Watch - save 31%, now $60.28:Officially licensed by the Scuderia Ferrari racing team, this has a digital face. View this deal on the Ferrari watch

• Lacoste TR90 Men's Japanese Quartz Watch - save 33%, now $63.76:Simple and sleek, this Lacoste watch has a 42mm case and gold accents. See this offer here

• Kate Spade New York Women's Metro Quartz Watch - save 59%, now $80: A french bulldog adorns the face of this stainless steel women's watch. View this deal on the Kate Spade watch

• Lacoste Berlin Digital Watch - save 30%, now $94.50: Retro cool is the order of the day with this 80s-inspired gold-finished watch. See this deal

From big designer names to watch specialists, there was something for everyone in last year's deals. We're hoping to see similar in 2022.

• Bulova Men's Chronograph Quartz Watch - save 58%, now £249:Coming with a stainless steel strap and curved sapphire glass, this is a classy, sporty watch. See the Bulova watch deal

• Hugo Boss Men's Skeleton Automatic Watch - save 44%, now £253:A stunning watch face is highlighted with an automatic movement. View this offer on the Boss watch

• Emporio Armani Men's Analogue Quartz Watch - save 50%, now £176:Armani style runs through this watch, with a gold-style stainless steel strap and bezel. See this offer here

• Unisex Lacoste Kids Watch - save 39%, now £30:A great Mediteranian design is matched with a white silicone strap. See this offer here

Writing by Rik Henderson.